End of football party? Iceland shocked after debacle

St. Gallen (dpa) – Iceland’s new coach Erik Hamrén apologized to the horrified supporters after the highest international match failure in 17 years.

“First of all, I’d like to apologize to our fans. It was an embarrassing result for us,” the Swede said about the 0:6 (0:2) in Switzerland at the start of the Nations League.

“We were just weak. That’s frustrating,” said midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton FC. “We will analyse the game. But I think we won’t be able to take anything positive out of it. That was one of our worst performances in the long run.”

Erik Hamrén Honours

Club

AIK as manager

Svenska Cupen: Winner 1995-1996, 1996-1997

Örgryte IS as manager

Svenska Cupen: Winner 1999-2000

AaB Fodbold as manager

Danish Superliga Championship: 2007-08

Rosenborg BK as manager

Norwegian Premiere League Championship: 2009, 2010

Individual

Danish Football Manager of the Year: 2008

Norwegian Football Manager of the Year: 2009

Steven Zuber of the Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim initiated the downfall with the Swiss leading goal in the 13th minute. Denis Zakaria (23.) from Mönchengladbach, Xherdan Shaqiri (53.) from former Munich, Haris Seferovic (67.) from former Frankfurt, Albian Ajeti (71.) and Admir Mehmedi (82.) from VfL Wolfsburg sealed the debacle. The last time Iceland experienced such a scandal was on 6 October 2001 in the World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Hamrén was correspondingly frustrated, having only a month ago succeeded Heimir Hallgrimsson, who had returned to his profession as a dentist. “After the third goal we lost everything: organisation, faith, everything. That’s what I’m responsible for. It’s my job to get the players to believe in themselves,” the Swede admitted self-critically.

Even the pros were shocked. "We all know it was bad," said offensive man Jón Dadi Bödvarsson. "What distinguishes the Icelandic national team is good organisation, good defence and a good mentality. That wasn't there today."

Already on this Tuesday the next bankruptcy threatens against the third place in the World Cup Belgium, which would hardly prevent the relegation from League A. Sigurdsson therefore asked his colleagues: “We have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what we can do better”.

After three extremely successful years, the island in the far north of Europe is once again in the mood for football instead of parties. Already at their World Cup premiere in Russia in the summer, the Icelanders had left no traces apart from a 1:1 against Argentina, after they had conquered the hearts of the fans in 2016 at the European Championship debut with their advance to the quarter-finals. The appearance in St. Gallen was now the low point in Iceland's recent football history.