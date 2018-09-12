Nico Schulz shoots Germany to victory

The German national team wins the international match against Peru 2-1.

Peru take the lead first, then Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz.

Thanks to Nico Schulz, the German national soccer team has successfully completed part two of their make-up tour for the World Cup disaster. The four-time World Champion defeated Peru 2-1 (1-1) after a late goal by the debutant (85th) despite a weak second half. With only a third victory in the past eleven international matches, the team of national coach Joachim Löw fueled self-confidence for the hot Nations-League autumn with matches in the Netherlands and France. Julian Brandt (25th) equalized the gap in front of 25,494 spectators in Sinsheim by Luis Advincula (22nd), then Schulz cheered. However, Peru’s goalkeeper Pedro Gallese did not look very good in the low shot of the outer defender.

As at the start of the newly created Nations League against world champions France (0:0), Löw opted for a 4-1-4-1 system – with five changes, though. Marc-Andre ter Stegen scored for captain Manuel Neuer. In addition, Niklas Süle, Schulz, Ilkay Gündogan and Brandt were in the starting line-up. Löw had called for "the right solutions" in the offensive before the start of the game, and his players heeded the instructions of the national coach. Gündogan and Toni Kroos drove the German game through the middle with fast combinations again and again, Brandt, Marco Reus and Timo Werner made the runs demanded by Löw into the depth.

However, the exploitation of the chances remained the biggest shortcoming. Reus (2., 20., 21.) missed three good opportunities before the break. Matthias Ginter (13.), Werner (35.) and Gündogan (38.) failed against the strong goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Through their pressing, the DFB selection, with Joshua Kimmich back in sixth position, put the guests under early pressure and thus repeatedly came to ball wins. However, the Peruvians managed to free themselves once in a while and then it became dangerous for the hosts. The goal scored by the former Hoffenheim Advincula came from a counterattack. At first the defensively susceptible Schulz did not look good twice, and also ter Stegen made a bad figure with the shot into the short corner.

However, the DFB team did not let themselves be unsettled by the deficit and continued to play courageously and with a lot of speed to the front. Brandt scored his second international goal with a deliberate jack after preparatory work by Kroos. The host had bad luck that after a foul on Süle after a corner ball was not decided on penalties (39.). At the beginning of the second half, Antonio Rüdiger and Julian Draxler replaced Jerome Boateng and Reus – but the goal was still the weak point. After a counterattack Werner left a pass of the strong Brandt unused (55th).