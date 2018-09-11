Özil at Arsenal Anniversary with “Killer Moment”

After his much-discussed resignation from the German national team, Mesut Özil wanted to get back on FC Arsenal under the new coach Unai Emery. Arsenal’s top earners have not yet succeeded in doing so. But the victory at Cardiff City is a glimmer of hope.

Cardiff (dpa) – After the final whistle at Cardiff City, Mesut Özil and his coach Unai Emery shook hands. It was more a formal than a heartfelt gesture, marked by relief over Arsenal’s narrow victory than by great joy.

“It’s nice that I could celebrate my fifth anniversary with three points,” twittered Özil, who has been kicking for the Gunners since September 2013. After another week with negative headlines, the hard-fought 3:2 (1:1) in the ascender was an important success for the former German national football player, who is not uncontroversial in London.

After a good hour in Cardiff, the jubilant had started the goal for 2-1 with a pass to Alexandre Lacazette, who in turn redirected the ball to scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The newspaper “Guardian” called it a “killer moment“, but it did not spare criticism. “It would be nonsensical to get into raptures about Özil’s contribution,” the paper wrote, “because for long stretches he was left out.”

You could also hear a similar conclusion from the words of his coach. He praised Özil with a clear restriction. “I think Mesut made a good game today in the second half,” said Emery, “because he worked every minute he was on the pitch.” At the first half, Emery said nothing.

For the bloggers of the Arsenal fan site "paininthearsenal" it was clear, however, that the Welsh Aaron Ramsey is the better leader. "It's about who can handle the spotlight," they wrote, "Özil can't. He's the best marginal figure". This was evident both in the match against West Ham United (3-1), in which Özil was missing a week ago, and in the match in Cardiff, in which they both played together in the starting eleven.

Özil hadn't been in the squad against West Ham at all. Because he was ill, as Emery insisted. British media nevertheless speculated about a dispute between player and coach. Özil's critics in England reaffirmed that Arsenal's first win of the season had been achieved promptly after two bankruptcies at the start of the first game without Arsenal's top earners.

Shortly thereafter, the 2014 World Champion also faced new criticism in Germany when it became known that he had not discussed his resignation from the national team with national coach Joachim Löw. “He didn’t call me, I can’t reach him,” Löw had complained.

While the German national team is preparing for the international matches against France and Peru, Özil can concentrate entirely on Arsenal in the two weeks without matches. Emery hinted that he wants to continue betting on the 29-year-old in the future. “I think we need his quality for the team.”

For another German professional of the Gunners, the victory in the promoted team could have had a sequel. Shkodran Mustafi showed the double-headed Albanian eagle to his team-mate Granit Xhaka after his goal jubilation. The cheering of Mustafi, whose parents are Albanian immigrants, could have been interpreted as a political gesture and could have resulted in a punishment. But according to the British media, the FA football association will not initiate an investigation.

The Swiss Xhaka had shown the double-headed eagle at the World Cup in Russia last summer and was subsequently punished by FIFA for "unsportsmanlike conduct". In addition to Xhaka, two other Swiss players were fined for playing in the Premier League: Xherdan Shaqiri, who plays for FC Liverpool, and Stephan Lichtsteiner, defender of FC Arsenal.